The Police has said the woman who was shot by a gang of armed robbers at Caprice in Accra on December 9, 2022, is in stable condition and receiving treatment.

The victim, a Chinese businesswoman, who was driving a Toyota Landcruiser Prado with registration number GN 8188-22, was trailed from the West Hills Mall to Caprice, where she was shot.

The robbers reportedly made away with a bag with an unspecified amount of money after shooting the woman in her hand.

The police are on a manhunt for the suspects.

The statement added that, “special intelligence and operations teams have been deployed to trace and arrest the suspects involved to face justice”