As part of the Christmas holidays, the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, the 2nd Lady, Samira Bawumia on Boxing Day visited former President John Agyekum Kufuor at his Peduase residence.

In a series of posts on his social media handles, Dr. Bawuma said it’s always refreshing interacting with the former President.

“Samira Bawumia and I paid a Christmas homage to Former President Kufuor at his residence. It’s always refreshing to interact with Papa Kufuor,” the Vice President said.

The couple clad in white apparel were seen in the photos heartily chatting with Mr. Kufuor amidst laughter.

Dr. Bawumia and his wife were accompanied by the Minister of Works and Housing, Francis Asenso Boakye and staff of the United Nations, Jude Kwame Osei.