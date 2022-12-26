The President, Nana Addo Dankwa-Akufo-Addo has admonished Ghanaians who are in fortunate positions to lend a helping hand to the needy in society during this festive season.

He further urged Ghanaians to offer some comfort to people who are in distress to avert any untoward circumstances in their lives.

The President believes the gesture will put some smiles on the faces of the poor and the needy.

“I urge all of us, to celebrate the season safely and responsibly, if you are in a more fortunate position, remember to lend a helping hand to those who are in need, let each one of us do our bit to help feed those who are hungry and offer comfort to those who are in distress,” the President said this his Christmas message to Ghanaians.

He expressed hope that Ghana will rise up again as his government works around the clock to prudently manage the economy.

“I am happy that in spite of it all, we are beginning to emerge out of the difficulties which encourages me to say that with hard work, dedication and continued prudence in the management of the affairs of our nation, we will rise up again,” the President added.