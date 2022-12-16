South Africa’s former President Jacob Zuma says he has launched a private prosecution against his successor Cyril Ramaphosa.

The announcement was made by the Jacob Zuma Foundation which on Thursday night said President Ramaphosa was charged for “serious crimes” at a Johannesburg court.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa has been charged in a private prosecution with the criminal offence of being accessory after the fact in the crimes committed by among others Advocate Downer namely, breaching the provisions of the [National Prosecuting Authority] NPA Act,” the foundation said in a statement.

It added that the crimes carry a sentence of 15 years imprisonment.

In a response on Twitter on Friday, President Ramaphosa accused Mr Zuma of “abuse of legal processes”.

He termed the charges “completely spurious and unfounded”.