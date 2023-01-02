A baby girl believed to be two weeks old was found dead Monday dawn, January 23, 2023, at Sefwi Bekwai, in the Bibiani Ahwianso Bekwai Municipality of the Western North Region.

The situation has sent shivers down the spine of the inhabitants of the area.

Narrating the incident, an eyewitness who is a Zoomlion worker, Kwaku Bawah, explained that he went to the dump site to dump refuse only to see the leg of a baby wrapped in a cloth.

According to him, he raised an alarm which drew the neighbours to the dump site but found out that the baby was already dead.

“I came to dump refuse and saw the white clothes wrapped around something, with one leg showing. I even thought it was an animal. I raised alarm and when the neighbours came around, we realised that it was a dead baby,” Mr. Bawah explained.

The Assemblyman For Anorku Electoral Area, Kwasi Prince Tano, who witnessed the shocking incident reported the case to the Sefwi Bekwai District Police Command.

He said that the police have collaborated with the environmental health officers to bury the toddler and commenced investigations into the incident.

Some of the residents who spoke to the media called on the police to do proper investigations and bring out the perpetrator to face the full rigours of the law.

“It’s very sad for a mother to engage in this kind of barbaric act. She could have left the baby in the hospital or something,” one of the residents said.

Another also said, “pregnant women who had delivered in the community should be investigated. She could have sent the baby to the police station, a couple in need of a baby could have come for her”.