The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori Atta has bemoaned the 30% increment in the base pay for public workers stating that the move will take a massive toll on the government’s budget.

The government agreed to increase the base pay by 30% after a series of negotiations with organized labour.

The group earlier demanded a 60% increment to compensate for the harsh economic conditions.

Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour Awuah said the payment takes effect from January 1, 2023.

Addressing the media, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta said even though the increment will have a toll on the budget, the government is committed to ensuring a peaceful environment on the labour front.

“This is going to take a toll on the budget, but I am confident that with enhanced productivity and the commitment that we have given to each other, it will ensure that there is peace in this country as we look at pension and labour issues.”

The Executive Secretary of Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG), Dr. Isaac Bampoe Addo assured of also working collectively with the government to increase its revenue base to aid in the development of the country.