Police in the Eastern Region are on a manhunt for a 30 -year-old commercial driver, Michael Abeiku, for allegedly murdering his 27-year-old wife, Gifty Tetteh at Oyoko in the New Juaben North Municipality.

According to relatives of the deceased, Micheal who had some months ago threatened to commit the offense went ahead to do so on Thursday after accusing his wife of infidelity.

They explained that Abeiku Michael after a short argument with the wife who had just returned home after going to stay with her mother for some time now inflicted multiple deep machete wounds on her limbs, neck, breast, and knees until she bled out profusely and died before the arrival of the police.

An uncle of the deceased Ebenezer Boadi who spoke to the media disclosed that the police had began their investigations.

He noted that the suspect is currently on the run after committing the dastardly act.

“It’s a very sad situation, they have an unresolved issue. The husband a few months ago threatened to kill my niece for allegedly cheating on him after a man called her on phone. The husband later called the man back and the two exchanged words. My niece who was scared of her life, sought divorce, but the man begged me to settle the matter. So we were in the process of doing that and he just killed my niece. The police came to the house to take some pictures and videos,” Mr. Boadi narrated.

He said the kids are now staying with their grand mother.