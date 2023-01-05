The controversy surrounding defunct Hiplife music group 5Five’s smash hit song, ‘Muje Baya’ released in 2010 has taken a new twist.

The controversy started when the producer of the Song, Appiah Dankwah, popularly known as Appietus was accused of illegally using a beat from a South African song – ‘Amerido ‘by DJ Crido.

Appietus admitted to the accusation and explained that it was 5five who brought the beat to him saying “that was the first time I sampled someone’s beat for a song.”

After thirteen years, the legendary Ghanaian music producer has precipitated another controversy around the same song.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on Citi TV‘s entertainment talk show ‘Upside Down’ – hosted by multi-talented broadcasters, Frema Adunyame and Nana Tuffour, Sunday, Appietus who revealed how the ‘Muje Baya’ song was produced said the award-winning defunct music group failed to pay him after producing it.

According to Appietus, “after recording the song, they told me they were going to show it to an investor. The next moment, I heard the song playing on radio. They lied to me”.

He stressed that the song took just one week to become one of the monster hit songs in Ghana.

Appietus has produced over two hundred and fifty smash hit songs . 5Five’s ‘Muje Baya'[Move Back] remains one of his all-time hit productions.

5Five, a now defunct Hiplife music duo, involved Luther Asamayi (Pappi) and Jeffery Opoku Agyekum (Killi).

