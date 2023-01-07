Seven passengers have reportedly died while eight others are in critical condition following a fatal crash at Gomoa Anteadze on the Winneba-Mankessim highway on Thursday.

Information gathered by Citi News’ Central regional correspondent Calvis Tetteh, revealed that a bar under the Sprinter mini bus with registration number GW 7920-22 got broken and caused the driver to lose grip of the steering wheel.

The vehicle veered off the road and somersaulted multiple times before hitting a tree.

The impact caused nearly half of the persons on board to die instantly.

It is believed that the driver was competing with another driver for passengers along the highway when the incident occurred.