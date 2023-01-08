This year’s edition of fun-filled trip dubbed Heritage Caravan proudly orgnaisd by Citi 97.3 FM and Citi TV is scheduled to take place from March 4 to March 11, 2023.

The caravan is an initiative that takes participants around the beautiful regions of Ghana as part of events marking Ghana’s independence anniversary in the month of March.

This year, the tour will start from the Greater Accra, through to Eastern Region, Ashanti Region, Upper East Region, Savannah Region, Northern Region, through to North West, Bono Region, Ahafo Region, Bono East region, Western north, Western Region, and the Central Region of Ghana,

All this will be done in 8 days.

The Heritage Caravan started in March 2016 as part of the station’s Heritage Month in the month of March.

Since its inception in 2016, the caravan has been to all regions of the country, visiting tour sites like the Mole National Park, the Military Museum in Ashanti Region, the Slave Memorial at Assin Manso, Elmina Castle, the Larabanga Mosque – one of Ghana’s architectural masterpieces, the village on stilts, Nzulezu and the crocodile pond at Paga among others.

This year’s heritage Caravan promises to be more exhilarating as compared to the previous editions.

This is because this year’s Caravan will visit some interesting tourist sites in Ghana as well as experience some rich culture through durbars.

One such is the Kakum National Park; a reserve that protects an area of rainforest, home to endangered mammals such as forest elephants, bongo antelopes, and primates like the Diana monkey.

The park is rich in butterflies and birds, including African grey parrots and hornbills. The Canopy Walkway, suspended 30 meters above the ground, provides treetop views of the forest.

Aside from the education, exploration, and adventure anticipated for this year’s road trip, patrons will also be thrilled with a lineup of amazing activities like a Bonfire Night, Boboobo display, and a mini durbar with lots of local dishes and drinks.

Call 0205-973973 to register.

The Heritage Caravan 2023 is powered by Citi FM with support from Citi TV and proudly sponsored by Hollard Ghana, the European Union, Malta Guinness, and Ebony Condoms.