The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has recounted how he uncovered the supposed double identity of the Secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral, Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng.

According to him, he was intrigued when he found out that Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng is the same as Kwabena Adu Gyamfi after securing a copy of the National Cathedral Secretariat’s Incorporation documents.

He explained that he started digging into the double identity of Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng when he sighted in the incorporation documents that he was one of the contractors for the project, with registration name as Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.

Mr. Ablakwa said, during his investigative piece, he discovered that JNS Talent, which was paid GH₵‎2.6 million belongs to the appointed Secretary of the National Cathedral Board of Trustees, Victor Kusi Boateng.

JNS Talent Centre Ltd which allegedly runs a crèche in Dawhenya was paid some GH¢2.6 million to help build the cathedral.

Speaking on Face to Face on Citi TV with Umaru Sanda Amadu, the vociferous legislator explained, “I obtained a copy of the National Cathedral Secretariat Incorporations documents, I realised that JNS Talent Centre Ltd paid GH¢2.6 million as contractor mobilisation. We know of only one contractor, but I realised that JNS Talent was one of the contractors. You go through the entire documentation and there’s no contract, no agreements, no supporting documents at all for this payment, you get suspicious.”

“I discovered that JNS has three directors, Yohannes Eshun, Sheila Eshun and one Kwabena Adu Gyamfi. What services are they rendering under the National Cathedral project? I discovered that it was a skill and talent development, what are they doing here on this project? They are not contractors, engineers, or architects, very strange. I went deeper and realised that the only thing they have done is to set up a crèche at Dawhyena with few innocent souls,” he narrated.

According to him, there was no footprint of Kwabena Adu Gyamfi who was cited as the third director.

The North Tongu legislator further said that the Secretary of the National Cathedral Board of Trustees’ expired driver’s license also bears the name Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng which was used to incorporate him into the Secretariat Board of Trustees.

Click below to watch the interview: