Absa bank is living up to its promise of bringing the possibilities of its customers to life. With over a century heritage in Ghana’s banking sector from its erstwhile Barclays brand, the bank continues to find unique ways of entrenching its leadership in the banking and corporate sectors.

From today, new and existing customers do not need to go to the branch to open an account. With a click of a button on its website, customers can now open an account without any physical intervention, anywhere, anytime and on any device.

Customer needs are changing globally, fueled by fast-paced digital services and products. Progressive banks are racing ahead to find innovative and creative ways to meet these needs in a very competitive banking landscape.

In Ghana, the pandemic paved the way for dynamic ways of engaging customers. Suddenly going to the branch became a challenge for some customers; who preferred to stay in the comfort of their homes and conduct transactions.

The new service by Absa drastically simplifies the account opening process and provides a huge relief and convenience for, especially new customers of the bank. The platform will also enable SME customers to submit applications online for processing in a seamless manner.

Absa’s Director of Retail Banking, Charles Addo said:

“We are always listening and innovating to meet the needs of our new and existing customers. The pandemic taught banks a lot of things. The age of “branchless” banking is here and our digital account opening platform, highlights the extent we are willing to go to make their lives better and more comfortable. A new way of banking is here, and we are excited to be an enabler.”

New customers can now access the digital account opening web portal via the Absa Ghana website on https://www.Absa.com.gh/personal/bank and click on “Tell Me More” to begin the process.