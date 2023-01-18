MultiChoice Ghana has launched another season of Accra Medic, a medical television drama series that first premiered in 2021.

Addressing journalists during the event held at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC), the Managing Director of MultiChoice Ghana, Alex Okyere said there have been several requests for the series to return on TV after its first season ended in 2021.

He said the channel is committed to its partnership with the National Film Authority (NFA), to produce more innovative content to promote the local movie industry.

The CEO of UGMC, Dr. Darius Osei, said management of the hospital will continue to support the production by allowing its facilities to host the shooting.

Accra Medic Season 2 press launch happening at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) pic.twitter.com/ycEKICC1A0 — Ghana Weekend (@GhanaWeekend) January 17, 2023

He said, while the series showcases the UGMC to the public positively, it also highlights some of the major challenges in the country’s health service sector.

The Public Relations and Marketing Manager for Akwaaba Magic, Gladys Osei Wiredu, urged Ghanaians to support the channel, adding that over $10 million has been invested in it to produce tailor-made content for the Ghanaian market.

Accra Medic, available exclusively on Akwaaba Magic and Showmax, explores the health inequity and disparity in the Ghanaian Medical system produced in Ghana, shot on the prestigious premises of UGMC.

It follows the lives of the staff at an Accra hospital, as they navigate the challenges of their lives while saving patients — while in a hospital that’s suffering from mismanagement in a country with an ailing healthcare system.

The cast also includes Edward Agyekum Kufuor, Desiree Crentsil, Kweku Elliott, Aaron Adatsi, Osei Kwame Bentil, Ninette Orleans-Thompson, Elizabeth Allotey-Annan, Nubuke Gadzekpo-Amoah, Elaine Attoh, Collins Amegbor and Emmanuel Ato Ghartey.

The series is produced by Revele Productions, creators of hit TV shows such as Home Sweet Home and Run Baby Run.