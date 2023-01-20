The need to advance law education has become critical in shaping the development of the country in that, the family of the late Nana Moses Kweku Baiden Senior has inaugurated a lecture hall at the law faculty of the University of Ghana (UG) to realize that move.

According to the children of the late Nana Kweku Baiden, the establishment of the hall is an expression of gratitude to give back to the faculty as it trained them to be lawyers many years ago.

The hall named after the late Nana Moses Kwaku Baiden Senior was built with the financial contribution of his three children including Lady Pastor Adelaide Heward-Mills, the wife of Bishop Dag Heward Mills who is the founder of the Light House Chapel International.

Speaking to Citi News, Lady Rev. Adelaide Heward-Mills said, “it didn’t come to us by our own initiative but Prof. Mrs. Quainoo who also taught me and taught my brothers shared the initiative to build a fitting law faculty with my brother. And then he took it up and decided that, he will honour my father by getting us involved in the building and its conference room and also the furnishing.”

Lady Rev. Heward-Mills indicated that, she was motivated to commit to the idea by her lecturer after she came back some years ago to see the “unclassy” state of the faculty adding that she is excited to see the completion of the building and her role in advancing the study of law.

In eulogizing his late father, the brother of Lady Rev. Heward-Mills, Moses Kwesi Baiden said “his impact was profound and he touched so many lives. He was a man of great stature with unparalleled sagacity and vision. A responsible father and a deeply God-fearing and humble man. Through him, we learnt and began to walk on the road of humility and also having confidence in myself and my God-given ability.”