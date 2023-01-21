The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has hinted of plans to intensify the decongestion exercise to clear pedestrian walkways off traders by next week.

According to the Assembly, this strict measure is being enforced in order to reduce filth as well as increase mobility within the metropolis.

Speaking to Citi News, the Head of AMA’s Public Affairs Department, Gilbert Nii Ankrah explained that, his outfit has “already deployed information vans in town to announce its new measures.”

He stressed that, traders who refuse to adhere to the directive will be prosecuted.