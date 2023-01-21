Movie lovers like myself may have already seen The Wait, one of Netflix’s new Nigerian movies. This film is simply about the lives of people who have had to wait for the joys of a job, marriage or childbirth.

The protagonist of the movie was a divorcee, waiting in hope of second marriage. She also had a support group made up of married women who were waiting on God to have children. Lastly, there was a young graduate who was unemployed and of course, frustrated with his situation.

I am certain that these are the stories of a lot of people in this country without conducting a survey. Life has stages, and it is expected that once one reaches adulthood, the person must find a job, get married and have kids. Obviously, we feel frustrated and disappointed when things don’t work out this way. It becomes even more daunting when ‘society’ becomes aware of your situation, and they remind you at every opportunity as if you need the reminder.

I cannot overstate the joy that these must bring to people once it is ticked off their list. Having a job that keeps you busy and puts food on your table is fulfilling. Falling in love with someone who feels the same way about you and wants to spend the rest of his/her life with you is electrifying. Looking into the eyes of your children, who look so adorable and innocent; gripping.

I do not doubt that the happiest people are those who are married, with their brilliant children and well-paid jobs. Yes, I am being sarcastic.

However, I do not blame the people who would go to any lengths to pursue and achieve these rites of passage. A young man nearly committed suicide because of his mother’s remarks about his jobless situation, so how do I blame the young lady who had to open her legs wide to secure a job?

My friend had a son and after five years, there was no other child. She had people telling her that she should hurry up and have another baby, preferably a girl; meanwhile, what these people did not know was that she had lost two pregnancies within that period. These reminders derailed all her efforts to forget the pain she had been through.

I would always tell her that she should try to endure since in our part of the world, people seem to have too much time on their hands to be meddling in other people’s affairs.

As for those of us who are not married, it is made to look like we are the cause of Ghana’s economic woes. The late Osinachi, may her soul rest in perfect peace, might have preferred her abusive marriage to being a divorcee all because of society.

The protagonist in the movie said that she succumbed to the pressure to marry; a marriage which lasted seven months because she clearly settled for what was available. Even those that you patiently wait for and do all the right things may not last. Ask DeVon Franklin and Meagan Good.

Nevertheless, as believers, we are supposed to have faith that is enduring enough to wait for God’s perfect timing. Isaiah 55:8 says that “for My thoughts are not your thoughts, nor are your ways My ways.”

Fellow Ghanaians, you may be genuinely concerned, or you just do not know how to mind your business. Either way, do not go about telling people to marry or start making babies or find a job. You are not God.