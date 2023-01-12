A 35-year-old Assistant Headmaster of Ekumfi Akra Methodist Basic School who also doubles as the local secretary of the Ghana National Association of Teachers in the Ekumfi District of the Central Region has been shot.

The headmaster was shot while attending to nature’s call in a nearby bush.

Reports gathered by Citi News indicate that the Assistant Headmaster, Shadrack Frimpong, on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, went into a nearby bush to attend to nature’s call.

Some unknown persons fired at him in the bush hitting him in the left eye.

It is, however, unclear the motive behind the attempt on the life of the assistant headmaster.

The father of the victim, Richard Anaman narrating the incident to Citi News charged the police to arrest the perpetrators of the crime.

“We are saddened as a family to hear that some individuals attempted to kill our son. We want the police to get to the bottom of the matter. But what I know is that he had earlier canned a student and later suffered some challenges with his hand.”

“But I pray they are not the ones behind this attack on his life. His two hands have been affected, but we are hoping for the best.”