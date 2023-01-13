Ghana trailblazer and singer, Black Sherif, has been honoured by BBC 1 Xtra as he is part of artistes to lookout for on the station’s prestigious Hotfor2023 campaign.

Blacko was chosen alongside several incredible artists who are tipped to excel in 2023 and beyond, according to the British black music powerhouse.

Some of the artists who made the list include the sensational British female group, Flo, Doechi, Cristale, Nemzz, Ayra Starr, Debbie among others.

Black Sherif had an incredible run in 2022 and released his debut studio album, ‘The Villain I Never Was’ which is still charting across various digital streaming platforms.

He successfully headlined his own shows in both the UK and Ghana, and he delivered an outstanding performance on the 25th MOBO Awards main stage at the OVO arena in Wembley, UK.