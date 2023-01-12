The Ahafo Regional Security Council says it is collaborating with the police to arrest persons involved in violent clashes that led to the death of one person in Bomaa.

The incident, which occurred on Sunday, January 8, also saw five persons sustaining injuries.

The Council, after a series of meetings with stakeholders, has banned public gatherings in the Bomaa community and has also reviewed its curfew time from 10 pm to 5 am from the initial 5 pm – 7 am.

Providing updates on the state of Bomaa, the personal assistant to the Ahafo regional minister, Andrews Frimpong said the police are on a search for the culprits.

One person was shot dead at Bomaa following a chieftaincy dispute in the community.

The shooting occurred as a result of contention between two families in the town over who succeeds the late chief of the town.

Several others also got injured in the incident and were sent to some nearby health facilities for treatment.