The paramount chief of the Buipe Traditional Area in the Savannah Region, Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor II wants the police to arrest some youth who burnt and pulled down houses belonging to Fulanis in Mande, a suburb of Buipe.

Some irate youth in the town on Monday morning burnt and pulled down some houses believed to belong to Fulanis in protest of an enskinned Fulani as chief of Mande by the paramount chief of Buipe Traditional Area Abdulai Jinapor II.

The youth argue that the enskinment of the Fulani chief is at variance with Gonja traditions.

Addressing a press conference later in his palace, Buipewura Jinapor II said the police must arrest and prosecute those involved in the destruction of the houses and called on his chiefs and youth to exercise restraint.

“I call on the security agencies to ensure that criminal activities are isolated from traditional matters and that whoever is found culpable in these heinous crimes faces the full rigours of the law.”

Buipewura Jinapor II also announced that he had annulled the enskinment of the Fulani chief in contention and denied allegations that the said area has been sold to the Fulani community.

“Based on the recommendations and roadmap of the committee established to ensure peace in Buipe, I Buipewura Jinapor II wish to state en-unequivocally that the earlier appointment of Fuseini Musah Buri as Fulani leader in Mande is annulled and stands reversed.”