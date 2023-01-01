The Member of Parliament for the Bunkpurugu constituency in the North East Region, Bandim Abed-Nego Azumah, has donated 168 mono desks to the district education unit in his constituency.

The donation comes on the back of a passionate appeal made by the district director to the MP seeking for assistance.

The MP at a short presentation ceremony promised to invest more in the educational sector, urging the district director to ensure that the desks are used for the intended purpose.

“When I got the opportunity to become the MP, I said education was going to be my priority because, in our district here, we need to strive very hard to be able to respond. Our candidates at the BECE still use the dual desks for their exams and I think it is not the best. I am donating this first batch of 168 mono desks to the district director in the meantime, more are still on the way,” Mr. Azumah assured.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP said he enjoys the collaboration he has with the District Chief Executive, adding that the gesture will help promote education in the area.

He called for more collaboration between the district and stakeholders, explaining that they are in better positions to serve their constituents if there are better collaborations.

“It’s all about collaboration, we cannot do everything by ourselves, we need each other to be able to serve our people. I want to say that I really enjoy the collaboration I am getting from the DCE and I want to encourage that. Let’s keep it for the betterment of our people,” the MP urged.

On his part, the District Director of Education for Bunkpurugu, Yakubu Musah, thanked the MP for the support, saying it will go a long way to promote education.

“On behalf of the parents and the pupils, I want to say we are most grateful and are happy for the support we are receiving from our MP today. This is going to help us a lot. I want to say we have 35 JHS in the district, and we want to still ask that he provides us more to be able to distribute to all,” the DCE requested.

The DCE said politics is not about fighting opponents, but a movement that seeks to benefit the people they serve.

He assured of his continued support to the MP for the betterment of the people.

“I am very happy about what is happening today, in fact, we have always been in touch when the appeal came. I want to say that politics is not a fight but for the development of your people. So I want to assure you that I am ever ready to support the MP in whatever development he is bringing to our people,” Mr. Musah said.

In a related development, the MP again donated Jerseys and footballs to the town team and encouraged them to do well in order to produce stars for the national team.

“I am here today to offer my support to the town soccer teams. When I got a letter asking for support for the teams, I was so happy because I remember when we were children how we used to follow our brothers to Nakpanduri to play football. It was very exciting and so reviving. The game in the district will be a great thing. I want to urge the teams to do well so that from the Bimoba land here we produce stars for the national team,” the MP emphasised.

The people expressed their gratitude to the MP for the donation and pledged to ensure that there is good competition

Bunkpurugu district is one of the most deprived districts in the country and students in the district have to struggle very hard to learn. There are several schools in the district without furniture and students do lie on their bellies to learn.

Candidates for the BECE in the district use dual desks in writing the exams.