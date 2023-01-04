Popular Afrobeats singer Kelvyn Brown, better known as Kelvyn Boy has called on Ghanaians to celebrate legendary Ghanaian Gospel songstress, Cindy Thompson before she dies.

Cindy Thompson, now Cindy Quainoo is a veteran Ghanaian gospel musician who shot to fame with her song “Awurade Kasa”.

The song was subsequently used for political gain by the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) in 2000. She is well-known for monster hit albums such as Cindy’s Messiah, Nkunimdea, Jesus Wo Nkoa, Onokwafo Nyame, Calvary Nyannkopon

In a recent interview, Cindy Thompson vowed to sue anyone who dares to sample her songs.”I won’t do all the all-nights and write a song for someone to use it”. She said

However, eulogizing the singer on Twitter which was sighted by Ghanaweekend.com, Kelvyn Boy said” Cindy Thompson!! That Woman should be celebrated if she’s still alive! Wild Gospel Discography”.

