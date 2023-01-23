The Black Galaxies of Ghana will face either Cameroon or Niger in the last eight stage of the 2022 African Nations Championship in Algeria.

The clash will take place at the Miloud Hadefi Stadium, Oran on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 7 pm Ghana time.

This was confirmed after Madagascar beat Sudan 3-0 to top Group C.

Ghana finished second with 6 points, following a 3-1 victory over Sudan and 3 awarded points for Morocco’s withdrawal from the competition.

Annor Walker will be without suspended lead striker, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh who picked up a red card in against Sudan

One of either Cameroon or Niger can pick the only qualification slot from Group E when they face on Tuesday, January 24.

Cameroon pipped Congo 1-0 to go top of the three-team group whiles Niger drew goalless with the Congolese.

The winner of Ghana’s quarter-final tie with Cameroon or Niger will play Algeria or Ivory Coast in the semi-final.