The Chief of the Army Staff, Major General Thomas Oppong-Peprah has assured the army of improved infrastructure and logistics across the country to enable them discharge their duties diligently.

Major General Oppong-Peprah disclosed this in Sunyani when he commissioned recruits’ line of accommodation at the Armour Training School and officers’ accommodation at Liberation Barracks in Sunyani.

He assured that many of such projects and others will be commissioned across the various garrisons across the country to ensure professionalism and create spaces for social events.

“These developments and excellent initiatives are perfectly founded on the Military High Command’s strong desire not only to expand the Ghana Armed Forces but also to upgrade all facilities to enable us to produce officers and soldiers of highly professional capabilities.

“It is worth mentioning that aside from the project to be commissioned this morning, there is a three-hundred-capacity auditorium complex which upon completion will enable the school to train a high number of students and host various professional and social events.”

He added that he has done and taken several initiatives since assuming office to address the housing and other logistical challenges confronting the Armed Forces and called for the collaboration of the various stakeholders.

“Since the assumption of command as the Chief of Army Staff, I have initiated and commissioned a number of these quick-impact projects in almost all the garrisons and the move was triggered by the stack and worrying reality of the inadequate and poor infrastructural situation of almost all the units under command.

“I assure you that together, we shall succeed in addressing the accommodation and other logistical challenges confronting the service.”