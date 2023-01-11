President Nana Akufo-Addo has once again stated that no matter what happens and despite the criticisms, he will remain resolute and ensure that the National Cathedral is constructed in the last two years of his administration.

Speaking at a prayer service at the Jubilee House on Tuesday, January 10, the President said he will not be deterred by the naysayers adding that he will do everything within his power to ensure the completion of the project.

“I am determined, come what may, I have two more years, that whatever the case, the National Cathedral will be at a very advanced stage before I leave office. I think it is important that we do it.

“All the reasons that I’ve given and continue to give, there will still be critics and naysayers. I think we have to take it as they are all part of life. But it should not be a sign of discouragement to us to be able to go forward,” he added.

The president also thanked the clergy for their continued support and words of encouragement.

“It’s always [good] that we hear encouragement because a lot of the time, you hear harsh criticisms and I think to hear encouragement from very responsible members of the community is also something very heart-warming and encouraging”, adding: “It only reinforces our determination to see how we can do it.”

President Akufo-Addo has on several occasions reiterated his commitment to the completion of the controversial project despite the many criticisms and the harsh economic conditions.

The President in his address also called on the clergy to remember him and his administration in prayers.

He said only divine intervention will help the country come out of its current economic predicaments.

“Let me plead strongly with the church to bear the nation and me continually in prayers. As God’s children, we may be tempted to allow struggles to define our worth, however, our ultimate victory is guaranteed.”