The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah on January 25, 2023, inaugurated a five-member committee nominated to investigate the disturbances at Krobea Asante Technical and Vocational School.

Mr. David Prah, Deputy Director-General, Ghana TVET Service, a nominated member has designated Mr. Richard Addo Gyamfi, Acting Ashanti Regional Director, Ghana TVET Service to take his place.

Thus, the members of the committee as inaugurated are

Justice Samuel Obeng Diawuo, Justice of the Court of Appeal (chairman)

Rt. Rev. Nuh Ben Abubekr, Retired Methodist Bishop (member)

Mr. David Adu-Osei, Retired Regional Commander of NIB (member)

Mr. Richard Addo Gyamfi, Acting Ashanti Regional Director, Ghana TVET Service (member)

Dr. Abeiku Apprey, Former Principal, Kumasi Technical Institute (member)

The Ashanti Regional Minister reminded the committee members of the disturbances at the school which has generated public interest due to the level of destruction and impunity with which it was done.

He noted that there is no clarity as to the actual cause of the riot as well as the extent and cost of damage, thus the need to set up a committee to investigate the matter.

Among others, the Justice Samuel Obeng Diawuo committee will have to ascertain the identity of the perpetrators and any other matter they will deem fit.

The committee has been given two weeks commencing from Monday 30th January to submit their report.

Mr. Simon Osei-Mensah expressed his confidence in the committee and indicated that the members have been carefully selected from varied relevant backgrounds so that they can bring their expertise and experiences to bear in unravelling the matter.

The Chairman of the committee Justice Samuel Obeng Diawuo thanked the Ashanti Regional Minister for the confidence reposed in the committee and promised to do their best in meeting the objectives of the committee.