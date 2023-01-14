The Sefwi Wiawso High Court presided over by his Lordship Justice Kwame Amoako has affirmed Dr Kwaku Afriyie as Member of Parliament for the Sefwi Wiawso Constituency.

Following the 2020 general election, the parliamentary candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the constituency, Paul Evans Aidoo petitioned the Sefwi Wiawso High Court to challenge the results of the election collated by the Electoral Commission.

On 6th January 2021, the parliamentary candidate on the ticket of the NDC, Paul Evans Aidoo and the NDC petitioned the High Court for a resolution to declare the outcome of the December 2020 parliamentary election in the Sefwi Wiawso Constituency as null and void and also refrain Dr Kwaku Afriyie from holding himself as the MP-elect for the constituency.

Three years after the election, the court upon hearing the accounts of all the parties, thus the petitioner, Paul Evans Aidoo and the defendants, Dr Kwaku Afriyie of the NPP and the Electoral Commission declared that the cases of the petitioner have no merit.

Mr Aidoo had alleged that there was no collation of results and also a ballot box from Sefwi Asawinso Community Centre 2 polling station was snatched by some unidentifiable thugs whilst being transported to the collation centre at Wiawso but could not provide any evidence on these allegations

The presiding Judge, His Lordship Justice Kwame Amoako indicated that there were contradictions and inconsistencies in the evidence he provided to the court.

He, therefore, affirmed Dr Kwaku Afriyie as the Member of Parliament duly elected for the Sefwi Wiawso constituency.