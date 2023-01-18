The Koforidua District Court B has remanded into police custody, a commercial driver, Michael Abeiku who is standing trial for allegedly murdering his 27-year-old wife Gifty Tetteh at Oyoko a suburb of Koforidua in the New Juaben North Municipality.

The suspect who was placed on the police wanted list after absconding from the crime scene last week Thursday was arrested in the Central Region on Sunday and put before the court presided over by Her Honor Mame Efua Tordemah.

According to the prosecution, police are still conducting their investigations and prayed the court to remand the suspect to enable them to conclude their investigations.

Suspect Michael Abeiku is expected to reappear in court on January 31, 2023.

The commercial driver accused the wife of infidelity and subsequently butchered her and fled the scene before the arrival of the police after committing the despicable act.

A combined team of Police CID and civilians accosted him at his hideout at Gomoa Feteh in the Central Region on Sunday before taking him to the Gomoa Ajumako Police station.