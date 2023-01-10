Fund Management firm, Databank, will reopen its independent branches today, Tuesday, January 10, 2023, following a shutdown on December 22 resulting from physical and verbal attacks on its staff by some clients.

The staff of the fund management company have been working remotely and engaging clients on digital platforms since the closure, but the company in an e-mail and text message to its clients on Saturday, January 7, 2023, said it “will apply a phased approach to re-opening” its physical locations.

The re-opening will commence on January 10 with business resuming at its independent branches located in Accra, Cape Coast, Ho, Koforidua, Kumasi, Sunyani, Takoradi, Tamale and Tema.

This will be followed by the re-opening of Databank co-locations within GTBank and UBA branches located in Accra, Ashaiman, Kasoa, Tarkwa, Wa and KNUST.

“Please note we will apply a phased approach to re-opening. As such, please see the schedule below:

• Databank independent branches: Reopen on January 10, 2023

• Accra, Cape Coast, Ho, Koforidua, Kumasi, Sunyani, Takoradi, Tamale, Tema

• Databank Co-locations (within GTBank and UBA): Reopen on January 16, 2023

• GTBank: Accra (Airport, East Legon, Lapaz, Madina, Opera Square, Osu), Ashaiman, Kasoa, Tarkwa, Wa

• UBA: KNUST branch

You can still continue to take advantage of the following digitals to transact:

• USSD: *6100#, *737*100#, *790*100#, *422*400#

• Online: Digital services at www.databankgroup.com

• Databank Mobile App: Available on the Play Store and App Store

• Whatsapp: 0577 289133

The company in an email to its clients last December revealed that it had been affected by the liquidity challenges that have rocked the fund management industry owing to the “macro-economic crisis” facing the country.

It said the crisis had resulted in the company’s inability to pay withdrawal requests and impacted its original two-week estimate for withdrawals.