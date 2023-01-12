Pensioners who hold government bonds have indicated their willingness to negotiate with the government over its appeal to exempt them from the debt exchange programme.

The pensioners lament the inclusion of their funds in the program will further put their livelihood in jeopardy.

Speaking to Citi News, the Convenor for the pensioners, Dr Adu Antwi said it is only necessary for the government to heed to their demands.

“For those who are yet to come on pension, the government says their money will not be put under the new arrangements, and we are saying that for those of us on pension, we have received our money already so in the same way exempt us also from the exchange,” Dr Antwi said.

The government in December 2022, revealed that individual bondholders who were previously exempted from the Debt Exchange programme will be included, extending the deadline for registration to January 16, 2023.

The Convener of the Individual Bondholders’ Forum, Senyo Hosi, has described as oppressive the government’s Domestic Debt Exchange programme.

He bemoaned that if the debt programme is allowed to go through, about 60-70% of individual bondholders’ investments may automatically.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, an incensed Mr Hosi, said, “Today I see people’s livelihoods eroding away, in some instances 60%-70% of their wealth is gone. Some may not even live to benefit from the current programme. It’s a very sad situation, and I’m awakened to that responsibility. What’s going on is not right, it’s bullshit, it’s oppressive. It defeats the entire process of finance”.