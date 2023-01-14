Delta Air Lines today reported financial results for the December quarter and full year 2022 and provided its outlook for the March quarter 2023.

Highlights of the December quarter and full year 2022 results, including both GAAP and adjusted metrics, are on page five and are incorporated here.

“Delta people rose to the challenges of 2022, delivering industry-leading operational reliability and financial performance, and I’m looking forward to recognizing their achievements with over $500 million in profit sharing payments next month,” said Ed Bastian, Delta’s chief executive officer. “As we move into 2023, the industry backdrop for air travel remains favorable and Delta is well positioned to deliver significant earnings and free cash flow growth. We expect to grow 2023 revenue by 15 to 20 percent and improve unit costs year-over-year, supporting a full-year outlook for earnings of $5 to $6 per share and keeping us on track to achieve more than $7 of earnings per share in 2024.”

December Quarter 2022 GAAP Financial Results

Operating revenue of $13.4 billion

Operating income of $1.5 billion with an operating margin of 10.9 percent

Pre-tax income of $1.1 billion with a pre-tax margin of 8.3 percent

Earnings per share of $1.29

Operating cash flow of $1.2 billion

Payments on debt and finance lease obligations of $285 million

December Quarter 2022 Adjusted Financial Results

Operating revenue of $12.3 billion, 8 percent higher than the December quarter 2019

Operating income of $1.4 billion with an operating margin of 11.6 percent

Pre-tax income of $1.2 billion with a pre-tax margin of 10.1 percent

Earnings per share of $1.48

Operating cash flow of $1.2 billion

Full Year 2022 GAAP Financial Results

Operating revenue of $50.6 billion

Operating income of $3.7 billion with an operating margin of 7.2 percent

Pre-tax income of $1.9 billion with a pre-tax margin of 3.8 percent

Earnings per share of $2.06

Operating cash flow of $6.4 billion

Payments on debt and finance lease obligations of $4.5 billion

Total debt and finance lease obligations of $23.0 billion at year end

Full Year 2022 Adjusted Financial Results

Operating revenue of $45.6 billion, 2 percent lower than the full year 2019

Operating income of $3.6 billion with an operating margin of 7.8 percent

Pre-tax income of $2.7 billion with a pre-tax margin of 5.9 percent

Earnings per share of $3.20

Operating cash flow of $6.2 billion

Free cash flow of $244 million

$9.4 billion in liquidity* and adjusted net debt of $22.3 billion at year end

*Includes cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and undrawn revolving credit facilities

March Quarter and Full Year Outlook1

1Q23 Forecast Total Revenue +14% – 17% vs. 2019 Operating Margin – 6% 4% Earnings Per Share $0.15 – $0.40

Non-GAAP measures; Refer to Non-GAAP reconciliations for comparison figures

Revenue Environment and Outlook

“Industry-leading operations and the best-in-class service our people provided drove strong customer satisfaction scores and increasing brand preference in 2022,” said Glen Hauenstein, Delta’s president. “For the year we delivered $45.6 billion in adjusted revenue, a $19 billion increase over the prior year, with record unit revenue performance expected to sustain a revenue premium to the industry of more than 110 percent. Momentum continues in 2023 with strong demand trends, and we expect March quarter adjusted revenue to be 14 to 17 percent higher than 2019 on capacity that is 1 percent lower.”

Consumer demand remains robust: Strong demand through the quarter drove Domestic total passenger revenue 7 percent higher versus December quarter 2019, with International passenger revenue up 5 percent.

Business bookings steady: Domestic Corporate sales* in the December quarter were 80 percent recovered to 2019 levels. Recent corporate survey results indicate that 96 percent of companies expect their travel will stay the same or increase sequentially in the March quarter.

Premium product revenue momentum continues: Premium revenue was up 13 percent in the December quarter versus 2019, 8 points higher than main cabin revenue growth.

*Corporate sales include tickets sold to corporate contracted customers, including tickets for travel during and beyond the referenced time period

American Express remuneration exceeds target: Remuneration for the December quarter was $1.5 billion, approximately 40 percent higher than the December quarter 2019 and was approximately $5.5 billion for the full year 2022, exceeding our initial target of $5 billion. Co-brand card spend was up 45 percent compared to the December quarter 2019 with co-brand card acquisitions exceeding 2019 levels.

Cost Performance and Outlook

“With a step up in capacity restoration, we reported sequential improvement in December quarter unit cost performance. In 2023, we are confident in completing our network rebuild and delivering the benefits of scale and efficiency as we move through the year, resulting in a 2 to 4 percent decline in non-fuel unit costs year-over-year, including all expected labor cost increases,” said Dan Janki, Delta’s chief financial officer. “For the March quarter, we expect non-fuel unit costs to increase 3 to 4 percent year-over-year, including a full quarter impact from labor cost increases and finalizing the rebuild of our network for the peak summer period. Our outlooks for the March quarter and full year are consistent with our cost framework provided to investors on December 14, updated for all expected labor cost increases,” Janki said.

December Quarter 2022 Cost Performance

December quarter operating expense of $12.0 billion and total adjusted operating expense of $10.9 billion

December quarter adjusted non-fuel costs of $7.8 billion

December quarter non-fuel CASM was 13 percent higher than the December quarter 2019 on 9 percent less capacity, including a 1 point impact from severe winter weather

Adjusted fuel expense of $2.8 billion was up 40 percent compared to the December quarter 2019

Adjusted fuel price of $3.20 per gallon includes a refinery benefit of 30¢ per gallon

Fuel efficiency, defined as gallons per 1,000 ASMs, was 14.6, a 4.1 percent improvement versus 2019

Full Year 2022 Cost Performance

Full year 2022 operating expense of $46.9 billion and total adjusted operating expense of $42.0 billion

Full year 2022 adjusted non-fuel costs of $30.0 billion

Full year non-fuel CASM was 18 percent higher than the full year 2019 on 15 percent less capacity

Adjusted fuel expense of $11.5 billion was up 35 percent compared to 2019

Adjusted fuel price of $3.36 per gallon includes a refinery benefit of 23¢ per gallon

Fuel efficiency, defined as gallons per 1,000 ASMs, was 14.6, a 4.2 percent improvement versus 2019

Balance Sheet, Cash and Liquidity

“We made significant progress restoring our financial foundation in 2022 with positive free cash flow generation and three quarters of double-digit margins. This enabled us to pay down over $4.5 billion of gross debt during the year, strengthening our balance sheet,” Janki said. “We expect to deliver free cash flow of more than $2 billion in 2023 and further reduce debt on our path to reach investment grade metrics in 2024.”

Adjusted net debt of $22.3 billion at quarter end; weighted average interest rate of 4.7 percent with 83 percent fixed rate debt and 17 percent variable rate debt

Payments on debt and finance lease obligations of $285 million in the December quarter, bringing year-to-date total to $4.5 billion

Operating cash flow in the December quarter of $1.2 billion and gross capital expenditures of $2.1 billion

Full year operating cash flow of $6.2 billion and gross capital expenditures of $6.0 billion, resulting in $244 million free cash flow

Air Traffic Liability ended the year at $8.3 billion, up $1.9 billion compared to the end of 2021

Liquidity of $9.4 billion at year-end, including $2.9 billion in undrawn revolver capacity

December Quarter and 2022 Highlights

Operational Reliability

Earned the Cirium Platinum Award for global operational excellence as North America’s most on-time airline, reflecting the exemplary work of the Delta people to achieve on-time performance while limiting the impact of disruption to our customers.

Operated the most on-time airline during the quarter, leading our competitors in October, November and December* despite the most impactful weather event of 2022 over the Christmas holiday.

For the full year, Delta’s network system ranked first among our competitors in Completion Factor, A0, A14 and D0**

Culture and People

Delta people earned $563 million in profit sharing and $61 million in Shared Rewards for the year, recognizing the outstanding performance of Delta’s 90,000 employees

Ranked 6th overall and the top airline recognized on Forbes’ annual list of the “World’s Best Employers”

Launched fundraising campaign to ensure the long-term health of Delta’s employee assistance fund, the Delta Care Fund, with a goal of raising $30 million

Expanded recruitment strategy giving active-duty military pilots conditional job offers up to two years before retirement

Announced employee healthcare premiums for 2023 will not increase for the fifth consecutive year

Helped build Habitat for Humanity homes, bringing the total built or rehabbed by Delta volunteers to 279

Customer Experience and Loyalty

Announced at CES fast, free, unlimited Wi-Fi on most domestic mainline flights starting February 1, 2023 for all customers through a free SkyMiles account

Introduced Delta Sync, to create personalized experiences and further elevate the consumer experience across the travel journey, including partnerships with leading brands

2022 NPS score higher than 2019, representing growing brand affinity and leading operational reliability

Added a record 8.5 million new SkyMiles Members in 2022 and a record 1.2 million new Delta American Express cardholders

Took delivery of 69 aircraft in 2022, including new A321neo, A220-300, A330-900, A350-900 aircraft and gently used Boeing 737-900ER aircraft

Named No. 1 in the Business Travel News Airline Survey for the 12th consecutive year and No. 1 U.S. airline by Conde Nast Traveler readers

Received top honors from The Points Guy’s Readers’ Choice Awards for the Best U.S. Airline Loyalty Program, Best Airport Lounge Network and Best Airline Co-Branded Credit Card with the SkyMiles® Platinum American Express

Awarded Delta SkyMiles as Americas’ top loyalty program by the Frequent Traveler People’s Awards in four of its five award categories

Opened the latest phase of the Delta Sky Way in Los Angeles and a new Delta Sky Club at Chicago O’Hare

Environmental, Social and Governance

Improved fuel efficiency by 4.2 percent in 2022 versus 2019 through fleet renewal and other initiatives

Saved more than 10 million gallons of fuel in 2022 as a result of Delta’s Carbon Council initiatives including fleet modifications, enhanced landing procedures and optimizations to flight routing and speed

Partnering with Aero Design Labs to test novel drag-reduction technology to further decrease emissions

Honored with the Green Partner in Travel Award from the American Society of Travel Advisors

Awarded the North American Environmental Sustainability Airline / Airline Group of the Year award from the Centre for Aviation

Engaged more than 70 percent of our officer group in racial equity training

* Based on FlightStats preliminary data for Delta flights system wide and for Delta’s competitive set (AA, UA, B6, AS, WN, and DL), from October 1 – December 31, 2022. On-time is defined as A0.

Based on US DOT ATCR for January – September, and FlightStats preliminary data for Delta flights system wide and for Delta’s competitive set (AA, UA, B6, AS, WN, and DL), from October 1 – December 31, 2022.



December Quarter Results

December quarter results have been adjusted primarily for the third-party refinery sales, unrealized losses on investments and loss on extinguishment of debt and as described in the reconciliations in Note A.

GAAP Adjusted GAAP Adjusted ($ in millions except per share and unit costs) 4Q22 4Q19 4Q22 4Q19 FY22 FY19 FY22 FY19 Operating income 1,470 1,399 1,422 1,423 3,661 6,618 3,566 6,636 Operating margin 10.9 % 12.2 % 11.6 % 12.5 % 7.2 % 14.1 % 7.8 % 14.2 % Pre-tax income 1,120 1,397 1,242 1,417 1,914 6,198 2,703 6,214 Pre-tax margin 8.3 % 12.2 % 10.1 % 12.4 % 3.8 % 13.2 % 5.9 % 13.3 % Net income 828 1,099 950 1,098 1,318 4,767 2,053 4,776 Diluted earnings per share 1.29 1.71 1.48 1.70 2.06 7.30 3.20 7.32 Operating revenue 13,435 11,439 12,292 11,384 50,582 47,007 45,605 46,718 Total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) (cents) 22.58 17.47 20.66 17.39 21.69 17.07 19.55 16.97 Operating expense 11,965 10,040 10,871 9,961 46,921 40,389 42,039 40,082 Non-fuel cost 7,821 7,590 30,024 29,962 Cost per available seat mile (CASM) (cents) 20.11 15.34 13.14 11.59 20.12 14.67 12.87 10.88 Fuel expense 2,849 2,012 2,778 1,983 11,482 8,519 11,453 8,477 Average fuel price per gallon 3.28 2.01 3.20 1.99 3.36 2.02 3.36 2.01 Operating cash flow 1,189 969 1,211 837 6,364 8,425 6,210 8,476 Capital expenditures 2,200 1,072 2,113 954 6,366 4,936 6,008 5,306 Total debt and finance lease obligations 23,030 11,160 23,030 11,160 Adjusted net debt 22,303 10,489 22,303 10,489

