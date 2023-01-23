The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, says the corrupt and disastrous policies of the Akufo-Addo government which have led to severe economic hardships provide useful lessons for the improvement of the country’s governance systems.

In a Facebook post, the National Chairman of the NDC called on Ghanaians to take interest in the governance system of the country warning that citizens ultimately bear the consequences of bad governance if they opt to sit on the fence.

“The hardships and corruption emanating from the disastrous economic, social, political and developmental policy choices of the Akufo-Addo and Bawumia NPP administration provide useful lessons and insights that must improve our governance systems and practices for the benefit of the future generation.

“Particularly these bitter lessons make a solid case for active citizen awareness and participation in the choice and/or implementation of policies.”

Mr Asiedu Nketiah popularly known as General Mosquito warned “If citizens opt to sit on the sidelines or pursue narrow political agendas, they ultimately bear the consequences of bad governance, as is currently with the dubious debt exchange programme and as revealed by the audit report on the COVID-19 expenditures of the government.

“Citizens must be interested, vocal, and insistent on how they prefer to be governed. It’s their country and their future that is more at stake with every government action.”