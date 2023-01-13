The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has condemned the dismissal of the eight students of Chiana Senior High School who insulted President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The party described the decision by the Ghana Education Service (GES) to dismiss the students as backward and criminal.

The youth wing of the NDC in a statement signed by its National Youth Organizer, George Opare Addo condemned the decision and called for its reversal.

“The decision by the Ghana Education Service (GES) to sack eight (8) students of the Chiana Senior School for purportedly insulting the President is both backward and criminal. There is no crass action higher than this silly act of trying to appease the President. For what it’s worth, the President is no god that must be appeased for being insulted.

“GES must rescind this decision immediately. There is no need to truncate the academic progress of these young people for what they did wrong. GES must look for alternate disciplinary actions rather than this high-handed step.”

The NDC argued that the current economic hardships in the country are to blame for the students’ conduct.

“We are all aware the economic situation in the country has become dire, driving everyone, especially the Youth to the point where they believe they must speak up. There is no democratic nation where supposed insults to a President are a crime. We must encourage our Youth to stand up and speak truth to power not cower when it matters most.”

It also noted that processes are underway to compel the GES to recall the students.

“The Chiana 8 must be allowed to continue their education and alternate discipline meted out to them. No one must be punished with such punitive actions for daring to speak up however inconvenient it is to us.

“The Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress has already taken steps to ensure this injustice is reversed, and the students recalled back to the classroom. We will pursue this issue till justice wins.”

“The days where state agencies take unilateral and arbitrary decisions are no longer tenable. We will resist this latest attempt at intimidating people who dare speak up. GES must do what is right or risk the anger of the Youth of this nation,” the statement further stressed.