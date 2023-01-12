Child Rights International (CRI), a non-governmental organization has taken a strong exception to the dismissal of eight students of the Chiana Senior High School over disparaging comments made against the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Although the organization outrightly condemns the conduct of the students, it said the dismissal by the Ghana Education Service (GES) is not only heavy-handed but one that is injurious to the education of these students.

In a statement, Child Rights is also demanding that the GES makes public the probe that informed the decision.

“CRI calls on GES to publish the findings of their investigations to the general public as stated in their earlier press release, highlighting the concerns of due processes followed in arriving at the conclusion of dismissal vis-à-vis the best interest of the child as enshrined in the Children’s Act (560) 1998.”

The eight students – all females were dismissed for making derogatory comments against President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in a viral video.

Following their misconduct, the Management of the GES condemned the act and apologised to the President on behalf of the students, school and members of the public.

After extensive investigations into the conduct of the students however, the Service directed the dismissal of all eight students from the school.

The decision has sparked various discussions on social media with some describing the decision as harsh.

But Child Rights International believes “the educational and moral principles are not subjects of dismissal that further deny children their right to education, on the contrary, such behaviours exhibited must be subjected to correctional and rehabilitation programs to ensure and uphold the best interest of the child in all matters involving children and their education. The conduct of the state has always expressed interest in protecting children rather than victimizing them”.