Authorities at the Chiana Senior High School in the Kassena-Nankana West District in the Upper East Region have heeded the directive of the Ghana Education Service (GES) to reconsider its dismissal decision handed eight female students from the school.

The students have been recalled to start the semester with their mates after they were sacked for insulting president Akufo-Addo.

The dismissal of the students caused mixed reactions with many asking the GES to reverse the decision, while others called on the president to forgive the students and intervene for their recall which he eventually did.

The eight students were seen in a viral video insulting the president for poorly implementing the Free SHS policy which resulted in them going hungry because food items had not been supplied to their school at the time of recording the “very undesirable and unacceptable” video as per the dismissal note from the GES.

They were outrightly dismissed while serving a suspension punishment since November 15, 2022.

Calls were made for their recall and the students expressed remorse and apologized to the president for their misconduct, and he listened and intervened.

A parent of one of the girls confirmed via a telephone conversation he had been called by school authorities to bring back his girl to continue her studies.