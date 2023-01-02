“Do not be afraid and do not let your heart faint.” Those were the words of assurance from Pastor Mensa Otabil in his New Year message to usher in the year 2023.

Quoting from Deuteronomy 20:3, Pastor Otabil, who is the General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church, assured individuals, families, organizations and nations that the Lord God will go ahead of them, fight for them and give them His peace.

“For every day of 2023, God will go ahead of you and make a way for you. Something you couldn’t do in 2022, you will do in 2023”, he said.

He was speaking to thousands of worshippers at the church’s annual Crossover watch night service on GATHERING, which is the church’s theme for the New Year.

“There is a testimony waiting for you in the coming year. Some of you will graduate in 2023, some of you will marry, some will have children and some will do what was previously called impossible in the coming year”, he declared.

Pastor Otabil also had words of assurance for those who had suffered significant setbacks as a result of COVID-19 and the events of recent years.

Quoting from John 6:12, he assured people who had lost loved ones, suffered financial or health setbacks that God was able to use them to gather the tiny fragments left in their lives into abundance.

“If you ever thought your life was wasted, if you feel left behind and abandoned, be assured that God is able to use the broken pieces that remain to put your life back together again” he said.

Pastor Otabil also admonished the church to use the Year of Gathering to focus more on people, especially the vulnerable. He shared that in the year that was ahead, God would gather people who were forsaken, lost or broken and give them a new lease of life.

“Many people who have lost their way, made mistakes and wasted their lives will be given another chance by God.

He admonished individuals, organizations and nations not to be wasteful in the new year of gathering. “One of the worst things you can do in life is to be blessed and wasteful. Nothing must be lost and nothing must be wasted”, Pastor Otabil concluded.

The annual Crossover service was held at the church’s new campus at Christ Temple East in Teshie. It saw several thousands of worshippers converging from all over the city with many others joining on television, radio and online.