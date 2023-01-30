The Ministry of Education has cautioned against any form of payment to individuals who assure of securing placement for students into Senior High Schools.

Preparations are underway to release Senior High School placement for the 2023/2024 academic year after the West African Examination Council (WAEC) released the results of the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) last week.

The spokesperson for the Ministry, Kwasi Kwarteng said the selection to Senior High and Technical and Vocational Education and training schools is purely merit-based.

“The Ministry has received some complaints that we have some unscrupulous individuals that are exploiting prospective students and unsuspecting parents, so we feel it is the right time to let parents know that the CSSPS process is merit-based and at no point should they pay money to any person. If they have any challenges they should walk to the Ministry or the CSSPS secretariat, and it will be resolved,” Mr Kwarteng said.

In a separate statement, the Ghana Education Service (GES) said it is committed to ensuring a smooth merit-based placement process.

The statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Cassandra Twum Ampofo urged the general public to report persons who demand money for school placement to the Police.