The Cyber Security Authority (CSA), has admonished the public to desist from subscribing to online loan applications as they are not sanctioned by the Bank of Ghana (BoG) as well as the Data Protection Commission.

ICSA warned that individuals who patronise these services do so at their own risk, urging Ghanaians to review access permissions for mobile applications carefully before installing them.

According to CSA, people will be immune to cyberbullying if they stop subscribing to these fraudulent online loan apps.

In a statement by CSA, it said, “the public is advised against subscribing to these mobile applications since they ARE NOT sanctioned by the Bank of Ghana and the Data Protection Commission. Individuals who patronise these services do so at their own risk. The public is further advised to review access permissions for mobile applications carefully before installing them”.

Touching on the modus operandi of owners of these mobile loan apps, the statement said subscribers who default in repayment are threatened to have their pictures publised on all social media platforms.

The statement cited that unsuspecting individuals who haven’t taken loans through these online loan apps are also harassed with threat messages.

“Apps offer loans at varying interest rates and payment terms. When subscribers default in repayment, they are threatened by the owners A these digital lending Apps with having their identities published as wanted persons or fraudsters on various social media platforms and to their contacts. In some cases, the App owners follow through with their threats. Some victims also reported that even though they had not taken such loans, they received the threat messages,” the statement underscored.

FourCredy, FiCashX, Ahloan, Boseapa, CediBoom, Cocoaloan, Ma, Loan, Easy Loan and Onloan are some of the few ones commonly reported by victims, according to CSA.

“The commonly reported Apps in this scheme include FourCredy, FiCashX, Ahloan, Boseapa, CediBoom, Cocoaloan, Ma, Loan, Easy Loan and Onloan. The victims would typically have granted these Apps permissions during installation (unknowingly or without proper scrutiny), to access their data and personally identifiable information (PII) e.g., name, phone number, Ghana card ID number, contacts, photos etc,” the statement cited.

CSA further encouraged the public to report cybersecurity incidents to its office.

“The CSA has a 24-hour Cybersecurity/Cybercrime Incident Reporting Points of Contact (PoC) for reporting cybercrimes and for seeking guidance and assistance on online activities,” CSA entreated.

Read below Cyber Security Authority’s full statement