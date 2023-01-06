The Acting Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Dr. Eric Nkansah has been confirmed for the substantive position.

This was announced in a letter by the Acting Director of HRMD at the GES, Ms Angela Frimpomaa Nkansah dated January 4, 2023.

“Congratulations to Dr Nkansah, Director-General, Ghana Education Service,” the letter stated.

All Regional Directors of the Service have been directed to address Dr. Nkansah as such in all official correspondence and memoranda.

Coped in the letter were the GES Council Chair, the two Deputy Director Generals of the Service and the National President of the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS).

Others included all Divisional, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Directors of the GES.

In October 2022, the Office of the President named Dr. Eric Nkansah as the Acting Director-General of the GES.

But his appointment did not come with controversies.

Teacher unions in the country wanted the President to reverse the appointment compelling them to embark on a nationwide strike to push government to rescind its decision.

The unions were the Ghana National Association of Teachers, the National Association of Graduate Teachers and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana.

They argued, was a banker and not a professional teacher, hence their call for his removal.

The strike hampered academic work at pre-tertiary institutions.

But the industrial action was suspended after an intervention from the National Labour Commission (NLC).

Profile

Dr. Eric Nkansah has impressive credit for him, as he has over 15 years of experience in academia and education policy administration.

In April 2021, he joined the Ministry of Education as the Director in charge of Tertiary Education.

As Director, Tertiary, he attended many educational conferences (both local and international), including conferences organized by the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

He holds a Ph.D. in Financial Economics from the University of Zululand, South Africa, a Master of Business Administration (Finance) from KNUST Business School, Ghana, and B. A (Hons) in Economics from the University of Cape Coast, Ghana.

He has published widely in peer-reviewed academic journals and is a member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers (ACIB), Ghana.

Dr. Nkansah also serves on many governing councils, including Koforidua Technical University and St. Louis College of Education. He is married and blessed with three lovely boys.

Dr. Nkansah is passionate about educating and developing people and believes that educating the population is the fastest way to transform our country.