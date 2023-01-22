The 21st Century Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics-STEM School Placement Portal has been opened.

This was announced in a statement from the Ministry of Education.

The portal gives access to the list of new STEM Senior High Schools to be included in the 2023 School selection and placement process.

It also provides information on available STEM programs and their career pathways.

It also gives further details of existing Senior High Schools that would be offering STEM programs during the 2023 academic year.

“Students with an interest in pursuing strictly STEM programs are encouraged to visit www.STEM-SSP.COM.GH to select their preferred schools and corresponding programs.”

“It is important to note that choices made using this portal will take precedence over initial selections,” the statement added.