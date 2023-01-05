The Minister of Education, Yaw Adutwum, has directed the University of Ghana to comply with the 15 percent fee increment as approved by Parliament.

The directive comes after a meeting with the management of some public universities and the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) on Thursday, January 5, 2023, over agitations against the increment of fees.

The meeting comes on the back of accusations by the student body that the public universities had increased their fees beyond the 15 percent threshold approved by Parliament.

The University of Cape Coast, the University of Education, Winneba and the University of Mines and Technology have all also resolved to comply with the 15 percent of fees charged last academic year.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, the Education Minister said all the universities will abide by the 15 percent as mandated by Parliament.

“You have heard from our great university about steps that they have taken in cases where the fees were over 15 percent. They are doing refunds. They want to live within the 15 percent as mandated by Parliament.”

The Pro-Vice-Chancellor in charge of Academic and Student Affairs at the University of Ghana, Professor Gordon Awandare, had blamed the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) for the confusion that surrounded the increment in the facility user fees by the university.

Explaining the current increment which has created some furore among students and parents, Professor Awandare argued that nothing illegal had been done by the management of the university adding that GTEC got its explanation wrong in its earlier statement on the increment.