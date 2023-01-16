The Ministry of Education says it will appoint Dean of Disciplinary Affairs who will be in charge of disciplinary issues in the various Senior High Schools and public tertiary institutions.

According to the ministry, misconduct of students that attract sanctions will be directed to the dean of disciplinary affairs.

This comes on the back of the issue of the eight female students of Chiana Senior High School who were dismissed for making derogatory comments against President Akufo-Addo in a viral video last year.

The President intervened by asking the Education Ministry to readmit the eight students.

Subsequently, the Ghana Education Service referred to the school’s Disciplinary Committee to explore alternative sanctions other than dismissal.

Speaking to Citi News, the Public Relations Officer of the Education Ministry, Kwesi Kwarteng noted that the guidance and counselling unit in schools will work together with the Dean of Disciplinary Affairs.

“Recently, the Minister hinted of Dean of Disciplinary Affairs to augment the work. Just as we have institutions responsible for ensuring discipline, we still have persons who will go against the accepted cultural values and norms. So the Dean will work with the Guidance and Counselling unit to make sure there is discipline in our schools.”