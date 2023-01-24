The Education Ministry says enough foodstuff has been sent to the various Senior High Schools (SHSs) across the country.

This comes on the back of reports of food shortages in schools again.

Head of Public Affairs at the Education Ministry, Kwesi Kwarteng said truckloads of food have been deployed to schools.

He assured that government was making some arrangements to ensure that other commodities that are not readily available will be transported soon.

“We are loading the trucks with foodstuff and make sure that they deliver to the schools. So in terms of food supply in the various schools, indeed some have reached the schools already. Largely, a lot of the schools have adequate supplies, but we are making sure that arrangements are made for other commodities for which they need supplies.

“These arrangements are also happening in other districts and regions. I can confirm that we are making efforts to get our kids fed,” the Head of Public Affairs of Education Ministry promised.