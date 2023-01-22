The second episode of the hilarious drama series dubbed ‘The Hairdresser’s’ will be shown on Citi TV’s YouTube channel, CitiTube, on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 10am.

The first episode of the most-watched drama series really caught the attention of viewers on CitiTube.

The Citi TV production features celebrated broadcaster and actress, AJ Sarpong, Desiree Crentsil, Akosua Paintsil, Linda Ackah-Mensah, Magdalene Williams, Evelyn Odumanye, Samuel Abeiku Takyi, seasoned actress and gospel artiste Jackie Ankrah, AD-Gladys, celebrated actor Don Ziggy, among others.

‘The Hairdresser’s’ is set in a typical Ghanaian-African hair and beauty salon where conversations among the hairdressers, their clients, and the occasional passer-by, presumably centre on gossip ”Konkonsa”.

The discourse of The Hairdresser’s is comical, unsharpened, and impertinently African.

Viewers should expect another exciting and ensnaring second episode of The Hairdresser’s which airs on Citi TV’s YouTube Channel, ‘CitiTube’ on Monday at 10am.

Watch excerpts of the second episode below.