Episode 3 of the most clamorous drama series dubbed ‘The Hairdresser’s’ will be shown on Citi TV’s YouTube channel, CitiTube, on Monday, January 30, 2023, at 10am.

‘The Hairdresser’s’ is set in a typical Ghanaian-African hair and beauty salon where conversations among the hairdressers, their clients, and the occasional passer-by, presumably centre on gossip ”Konkonsa”.

The first and second episodes of the most-directed drama series really caught the attention of viewers on CitiTube.

It’s extremely amazing how viewers have expressed excitement about the storyline and also fascinated by the roles played by the various characters.

Viewers are promised another exciting and enmeshed third episode of the most popular drama series (The Hairdresser’s) which airs on Citi TV’s Youtube Channel, ‘CitiTube’ today, Monday, at 10am.

The Citi TV production features celebrated broadcaster and actress, AJ Sarpong, Desiree Crentsil, Akosua Paintsil, Linda Ackah-Mensah, Magdalene Williams, Evelyn Odumanye, Samuel Abeiku Takyi, seasoned actress and gospel artiste Jackie Ankrah, AD-Gladys, celebrated actor Don Ziggy, among others.

Watch excerpts of the 3rd episode below.