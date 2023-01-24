The Member of Parliament for North Tongu seems not to be bringing his criticisms of the construction of the National Cathedral to an end soon.

He continues to maintain that, the project is needless and that the desire by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to continue with its building ought to be immediately reconsidered.

The legislator simply puts it, the “Cathedral revolution is long past”.

Mr. Ablakwa is not very much convinced by assertions that, building a Cathedral will spare the country of civil war.

He believes, it will rather be more appropriate to have a culture of honesty and Christian values which do not require a structure for such a purpose.

“Ivory Coast put up a very flamboyant Cathedral. Sadly, it did not stop them from suffering a civil war and conflicts. We are New Testament Christians. Let’s go back to pure and true Christian theology.”

“That doctrine is that, the Holy Ghost has been left with us, he resides in us, and our body is the temple of the Lord. So we should rather put emphasis on personal values and integrity. We are not in the Old Testament where it was about buildings. If you look at the international arena now, we are very late. The era of Cathedrals which shows that you have arrived as a country – the Cathedral revolution is long past”, the MP said.

According to Mr. Ablakwa his campaign to expose the infractions in the ongoing construction is not to run down the Christian community but rather, for the greater good of the nation.

“Let’s be clear, this is not an agenda against the Church. I am not seeking to bring down a religion that I will be nobody without. I have said time without number that where will I be without Christianity? I believe in the saving power, salvation, and grace of Jesus Christ. I am not a pagan or anti-Christ”, he emphasized in an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Face to Face on Citi TV.

He further makes the point, no attempts must be made to continue committing public funds and the little state resources to the project in these crucial times.