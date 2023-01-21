Former Ghana Football Association Chairman, Alhaji MND Jawula, has died at the age of 74.

The veteran Ghanaian football administrator died in Nashville, United States.

He was the leader of Ghana’s football governing body from 1997 to 2001.

Before his rise to the top of Ghana football administration, Alhaji Jawula was chairman of the 1995 Black Starlets team that won the World Cup in Ecuador.

He last served as Chairman of the seven-member Ghana Premier League Management Committee from 2019.

Alhaji Jawula was also a board member of Real Tamale United and a CAF Interclub Committee Member.

Aside football, he was the Lepowura of the Kujolobite Gate of Lepo-Kpempe in the Northern Region.