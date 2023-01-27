The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has begun investigating the death of five persons at Oyibi in the Greater Accra Region after they reportedly consumed a popular delicacy, ‘waakye’, last Friday.

Citi News sources close to the Authority confirm that the probe is to unravel allegations of suspected food poisoning.

It has been reported that, the victims after consuming the food from the popular Yellow Sisi bush canteen complained of stomach aches and were subsequently admitted at various hospitals around Oyibi.

The five persons reported dead include a pregnant woman and a lotto operator.

About 40 other persons who consumed the food are also receiving treatment.

The victims including the waakye seller, popularly known as Yellow Sisi, and some of her family members were rushed to the Valley View Hospital, Oyibi Hospital, Dodowa Hospital and other facilities when they complained of severe stomach-ache after they had eaten the food last week Friday.

The Yellow Sisi Waakye joint is considered to be one of the popular food joints at Oyibi Bush Canteen.