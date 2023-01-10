A storey-buliding around the Rana Motors area along the Graphic Road in Accra has been razed by fire.

The unfortunate incident occurred at about 10 pm on Tuesday evening, according to reports by the Ghana National Fire Service.

Videos of the incident confirmed raging fire sweeping through the structure with thick smoke billowing as a result of the inferno.

The cause of the fire outbreak is not immediately known. The exact building is also yet to be ascertained as at the time of this reportage.

But dozens of fire fighters are on the grounds trying to bring the remaining pockets of fire under control.

Unfortunately, during the attempts by the officers to douse the flames, portions of the building collapsed leaving one of the GNFS personnel severely injured in the process.

The affected officer is said to be in critical condition, receiving treatment.