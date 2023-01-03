Fire has razed down the Minipack Printing Press at Kokomlemle, a suburb of Accra.

Some eyewitnesses who spoke to Citi News said they called in the fire service to intervene after they saw smoke emanating from the facility.

The traumatized owner of the facility, Kofi Attah, said he’s lost about one million Ghana cedis taking account of the machines that have been destroyed by the fire.

Personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service who managed to put out the fire said there have been several distress calls to attend to emergency fires today.

They cautioned the public to be extra cautious due to the dry weather.